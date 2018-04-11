Trump, Britain's May agree not to let chemical weapons use continue: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed on Tuesday "not to allow the use of chemical weapons to continue" following an alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma that killed at least 60 people, the White House said in a statement.

It said that during a phone conversation, Trump and May also condemned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's "vicious disregard for human life."



