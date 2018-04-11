News

Facebook attempts to turn its cheek on the charts

Reuters
Reuters /

Reuters - ** In wake of plunge that saw Facebook FB.O press against significant support, shares attempting to show their good side again on the charts

** That said, FB still has work to do to suggest recovery more than just a counter-trend bounce
** Indeed, in wake of data issue, news of FTC probe , FB lost nearly a qtr of its value from early Feb peak into late Mar low
** Despite weakness, FB did not see weekly closing violation of more than 4-year support line (log-scale, now ~$153.75). Chart: https://reut.rs/2GNELvx
** And Mar 26 low ($149.02) just above 100-WMA (now $148.02); 100-WMA contained Aug 2015 swoon
** Ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's appearance in front of lawmakers at 2:15 PM ET , shares up 1.4 pct, bringing recovery off recent trough to >7 pct
** However, as FB tries to recover, Feb 9 low ($167.18) may prove to be stiff hurdle. Additionally, 200-DMA (now $173.08), ahead of resistance line from high (now ~$180)
** Weekly close below support line/100-WMA can suggest risk for much more substantial decline; 200-WMA (now $118.39) may be magnet, as essentially coincides with support line from 2012
** Meanwhile, recent FB decline contributed to FANG decay , humbling of Tech Titans . This as tech sector tripped, market instability intensified
** Price-weighted FANG composite still off ~12 pct from its Mar peak, but yet to break its 3+ year support line

