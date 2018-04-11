News

Air France raises pay offer in bid to end strikes

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France said on Tuesday it had raised its pay offer to unions in a bid to end strikes that have already cost the airline 170 million euros ($210 million).

Air France raises pay offer in bid to end strikes

Air France raises pay offer in bid to end strikes

The carrier, which is part of Air France-KLM <AIRF.PA>, doubled the 1 percent immediate pay increase previously offered to unions and proposed talks on a deal for the 2019-21 period in response to their demands for a 6 percent wage hike.

Air France is facing a seventh day of strikes on Wednesday in a six-week campaign that has coincided with rolling nationwide rail strikes, as SNCF workers protest against plans to reform the state-owned railway.





(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Michel Rose)

