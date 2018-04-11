News

Trump, welcoming Qatar's al-Thani, says U.S.-Qatar ties working well

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his ties with Qatar were working "extremely well" as he welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the White House for bilateral talks.

Al-Thani told reporters the region could not tolerate "a war criminal" like Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and he said the region cannot accept people who support terrorism. The two leaders spoke as the U.S. prepares to respond to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria.

(Reporting by James Oliplhant; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

