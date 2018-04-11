Factbox - States shift funding for school safety after Parkland shooting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida less than two months ago, at least 10 U.S. states have proposed spending significantly more to bolster school safety.

Here is a look at some of the states with funding plans aimed at thwarting another mass shooting of minors. Legislation would pay for everything from retrofitting schools with bulletproof glass and panic buttons to adding and training armed resource officers.

Alabama – Lets schools use education technology fund to pay for safety measures. An estimated $58 million will be used for school safety in the current fiscal year.

Arkansas – Creates a school study commission and funds $300,000 for school resource officer training.

Florida – Passed $400 million to retrofit schools with bulletproof glass and other armoring fixtures, add resource officers, expand mental health services and develop a program to arm some teachers.

Indiana – A bill would add $5 million for school safety funding on top of the current $10 million, to be considered again in a May special session after it did not come up for a vote in the session that ended in March.

Maine – Lawmakers are considering issuing $20 million of bonds to be used to secure schools.

Maryland - Governor Larry Hogan proposed spending $125 million to enhance schools for safety, plus $50 million annually for school resource officers, to come from casino revenues.

Minnesota – Governor Mark Dayton proposed spending $20.9 million to enhance school safety and grants for mental health services.

New Jersey – Lawmakers are considering issuing $250 million in debt for school safety.

New Mexico – Governor Susana Martinez signed legislation on March 7 to spend $40 million over four years on grants for school districts to harden infrastructure. The bill was introduced in January, before Parkland but just weeks after New Mexico's deadly school shooting in Aztec. Money to come out of the overall public school capital projects fund.

Tennessee – Governor Bill Haslam's budget amendment proposal adds $30 million to school security.

Wisconsin – Governor Scott Walker signed measure creating $100 million school safety grant program.

