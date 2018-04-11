News

Today in History, 11/4

AAP and agencies
AAP /

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

1512 - In one of the bloodiest battles of the 16th century, the French defeat Spanish and Papal forces at Ravenna.

1689 - William and Mary are crowned King and Queen of England.

1713 - The Treaty of Utrecht is signed, ending the War of the Spanish Succession and re-drawing the map of Europe.

1814 - Napoleon Bonaparte abdicates as emperor of France and is banished to Elba by Treaty of Fontainebleau.

1842 - NSW colony unveils its first statue - of Governor Sir Richard Bourke.

1913 - French pilot Gustave Hamel makes a record return trip across the English Channel from Dunkirk to Dover and back in only 90 minutes.

1919 - A New Zealand referendum votes against prohibition.

1921 - Queensland aviator Bert Hinkler betters his own long-distance non-stop record of 1046 km, set in 1920 when he flies 1130 km from Sydney to Bundaberg, Queensland.

1945 - US troops capture the German towns of Essen and Weimar and liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp.

1951 - The Stone of Scone, symbol of Scottish independence stolen from Westminster Abbey by nationalist protesters, is recovered after an 107-day hunt.

1954 - Canberra-based Soviet diplomat-spy Vladimir Petrov renounces Communism and seeks political asylum in Australia.

1957 - Singapore is granted self-government by the United Kingdom.

1973 - Senior Nazi official Martin Bormann, pursued throughout the world since 1945, is officially declared dead and taken off West Germany's "most wanted" list.

1982 - Australian adventurer Dick Smith completes a record solo flight in helicopter from Sydney to Bundaberg, Queensland.

1984 - Advance Australia Fair is proclaimed the national anthem.

1991 - UN Security Council announces a formal end to the Gulf War, accepting Iraq's pledge that it will pay for war damages and scrap its weapons of mass destruction.

1994 - Tasmanian gays celebrate UN Human Rights Commission ruling that sex discrimination covers sexual orientation, placing the state's anti-gay laws in breach of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

1995 - Jockey Jim Cassidy is banned for three years and colleague Kevin Moses for one after an inquiry into race-fixing allegations in Sydney.

2000 - Disgraced South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje is sacked as captain after admitting to taking money from an Indian bookmaker in the worst scandal in the sport's history.

2001 - Death of Sir Harry Secombe, Welsh comedian, singer and entertainer.

2006 - Europe's first space probe to Venus enters the planet's orbit and sends transmissions to Earth.

2009 - Protesters in Bangkok storm a summit of Asian leaders, breaking through glass doors to demand the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

2011 - Arthur Freeman is jailed for life for throwing his four-year-old daughter Darcey off Melbourne's West Gate Bridge.

2014 - Prime Minister Tony Abbott gives a speech in Shanghai, then meets with the Chinese president and attends a state dinner in Beijing.

2017 - The 2016 census results reveal the "typical" Australian is a 38-year-old woman of English ancestry, who is married with two children.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

George Canning, English statesman (1770-1827); Oleg Cassini, French fashion designer (1913-2006); Joel Grey, US actor (1932-); Louise Lasser, US actress (1939-); Jeremy Clarkson, British TV presenter (1960-); Lisa Stansfield, British singer (1966-); Cerys Matthews, Welsh musician and broadcaster (1969-); Alessandra Ambrosio, Brazilian model (1981-); Joss Stone, British singer (1987-); James Magnussen, Australian swimmer (1991-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

Only the vanquished remember history. - Marshall McLuhan, Canadian communications theorist (1911-1980).

