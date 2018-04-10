Hockeyroos to meet India in Games semis

The Hockeyroos will meet India for a shot at a fourth straight Commonwealth Games gold medal after cruising to a 2-0 win over Scotland in their final pool match.

Jodie Kenny's first-quarter flick was the only difference for 41 minutes on Tuesday night until Grace Stewart scored on the counter to give Australia some breathing space.

The Hockeyroos faced the prospect of having to face top-seeded England with a loss against Scotland, but were never seriously threatened as they denied the 23rd-ranked nation any real chances at goal.

Scotland didn't land a shot on target until the fourth quarter, with their best opportunity coming when Sarah Jamieson found herself on the byline late in the first half.

But her teasing cross was met by an empty circle.

In contrast, Australia will be left to bemoan a number of missed chances that continues a concerning trend over their pool stage ahead of the medal rounds.

Having scored just six goals in three matches before their final pool match - five of which came against lowly Ghana - the Hockeyroos had a total 16 shots on target, including seven penalty corners.

Midfielder Stephanie Kershaw, who was among the Hockeyroos' best against Scotland with a number of darting runs, said the team still had plenty in the tank for the business end of the tournament.

"Tonight was a better reflection of our performance in terms of goals but, definitely not the best hockey we can play. I'm sure we can step up again coming into India and after," Kershaw told AAP.

"We've got top of our pool, we've done what we needed to. I don't think we're feeling any pressure. We're just out there having fun and playing well. The goals will come."

Australia's semi-final against India will be played on Thursday night, with the winner to meet either England or New Zealand who play in the other final-four clash.