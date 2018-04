RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and France signed 20 economic deals worth more than $18 billion, Al Arabiya TV said on Tuesday as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Paris, without specifying whether they were full contracts or memorandums of understanding.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco earlier announced deals with major French companies including Total <TOTF.PA>, Technip <FTI.N> and Suez <SEVI.PA>.

