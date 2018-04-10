Volkswagen supervisory board to meet Friday to discuss leadership: sources

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen's <VOWG_p.DE> supervisory board will meet on Friday to discuss possible changes to the group's leadership structure, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The carmaker earlier said it could replace its chief executive as part of an overhaul of its management structure.

Two other sources said that the board will also likely discuss preparations for a possible listing of its trucks business.

