Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

Australian swimming's top Gold Coast hits

Steve Larkin
AAP /

AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING'S TOP HITS AT GOLD COAST GAMES

* WOMEN'S 4X100m FREESTYLE RELAY: Sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell, Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon win gold in a world record time of three minutes 30.05 seconds.

* MITCH LARKIN: Wins five gold medals, the most of any swimmer, and becomes the first person to win all three backstroke finals - 50m, 100m, 200m - at a single Games.

* EMMA McKEON: Wins six medals - four gold and two bronze - the most of any Australian swimmer at the Games.

* KYLE CHALMERS: Surprise loss in 100m freestyle when snaring silver but wins four golds in his other four events.

* BRONTE CAMPBELL: Beats sibling Cate in the 100m freestyle, is part of a world record time to win the 4x100m freestyle relay, and produces a stunning last lap to grab another gold in the 4x100 medley relay.

* ARIARNE TITMUS: Confirms her status as the next big thing in Australian swimming, winning three golds and a silver as a 17-year-old on Games debut.

* CATE CAMPBELL: Takes silver behind sister Bronte in 100m freestyle but a triumphant return to elite competition with three golds and the silver.

