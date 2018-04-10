News

Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Snapshot of Commonwealth Games action

AAP /

Commonwealth Games day six highlights:

THE BOTSWANAN DOUBLE: Isaac Makwala scorched to a commanding victory in the men's 400m in 44.35 seconds, with teammate Baboloki Thebe taking silver.

THE CLEANSWEEPS: Australia's dominance in the pool is summed up in simple figures: 28 gold medals out of 50 and seven trifectas.

THE FUTURE: Seventeen-year-old Ariarne Titmus won her third gold medal of the Games, including the prestigious 400m-800m freestyle double, the first to do so since 1982, to confirm her status as the future of Australian swimming.

THE BLUNDER: English time trial road cyclist Melissa Lowther was left shattered on the sidelines after her team officials failed to lodge her entry in time to race.

THE SCHOOLGIRL: Eleven-year-old Welsh table tennis prodigy Anna Hursey took only 17 minutes to beat Uganda's Halima Nambozo 4-0 but was knocked out 4-0 in her next match against Malaysia's Alice Li Sian Chang.

