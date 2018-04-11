By William James

May and Trump say world needs to act after suspected Syria chemical attack

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump have said the world must act to ensure those behind a suspected chemical attack in Syria are held to account, as the United States considers a multinational military response.

Trump on Monday promised forceful action in response to a suspected Syrian poison gas attack that killed at least 60 people and injured more than 1,000 others, according to a Syrian relief group. U.S. officials said military options were being developed.

May spoke with Trump by telephone on Tuesday afternoon, agreeing that the reported attack was "utterly reprehensible" and that the international community must respond to uphold the worldwide prohibition on chemical weapon use.

"They agreed they would continue working closely together and with international partners to ensure that those responsible were held to account," a statement from May's office said.

May had earlier agreed the same thing in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A White House statement said Trump and May "agreed not to allow the use of chemical weapons to continue".

May is wary of the domestic political risks of promising military action, and has so far focused on the need to discover the facts about the attack and establish a common international response.

But she has also said that those responsible must be held to account and British diplomats have indicated that all options remain on the table.

Britain currently conducts air strikes in Syria from its military base in Cyprus, but only against targets linked to the Islamic State militant group.

Parliament voted down British military action against President Bashar al-Assad's government in 2013, in a major embarrassment for May's predecessor, David Cameron, that then deterred the U.S. administration of Barack Obama from similar action.

When asked whether Britain would join the United States if Washington decided on further military action in Syria, May on Tuesday declined to answer the question directly.

"We believe that those responsible should be held to account," she told reporters in Cambridgeshire.



VOTE IN PARLIAMENT?

Some members of May's Conservative party have already urged her to consider committing to a military response without seeking the approval of parliament, which is due to return from recess on April 16.

May is not obliged to seek parliamentary approval, but a non-binding constitutional convention to do so has been established since a 2003 vote on joining the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. It has been observed in subsequent military deployments in Libya and Iraq.

"The prime minister has the ability to call military action at any time," said Catherine Haddon, senior fellow at the Institute For Government think-tank.

"The parliamentary convention is just that - it's a convention. Legally, in terms of our constitution, that power, the power to go to war, is still a Royal Prerogative, and that means that it is exercised by the government on behalf of the crown."

May said she would chair a meeting of Britain's National Security Council later on Tuesday.

Any decision to press ahead without parliament's approval is fraught with political danger for May, whose government lacks a majority in the 650-seat lower house and relies on the support of a small Northern Irish party to govern.

With less than a year to go until Britain leaves the European Union, May wants to deepen its so-called "special relationship" with the United States with a wide-ranging free trade deal that would help cushion the impact of Brexit.



(Reporting by Sarah Young and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kevin Liffey)