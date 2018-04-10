(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping's promise to lower import tariffs eased concerns about a Sino-U.S. trade war.

TSX futures rise as trade dispute fears ease

Xi said China will sharply widen market access for foreign investors, a chief complaint of the country's trading partners and a point of contention for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which has threatened billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <SXFc1> were up 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Building permits data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. <ECONCA>

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as gains for financials offset a steep decline in the shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd after the company halted most work on a disputed pipeline expansion.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures <1YMc1> were up 1.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1> were up 1.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures <NQc1> were up 1.47 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)