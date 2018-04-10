Australia sweeps the day at the bowls

A hat-trick of wins for Australia's men's singles competitor Aaron Wilson has capped off a perfect day of lawn bowls for the host nation at the Commonwealth Games.

Wilson had a match per session at the Broadbeach Bowls Club on Tuesday and came away the victor in all three.

He scored wins over Phillip Jones from Norfolk Island, followed by South Africa's Petrus Breitenbach and finally, Welshman Daniel Salmon, to round out his pool games.

"My performance was definitely better today. I'm feeling much more comfortable ... I missed a couple of unlucky bowls, but that is how the game goes," Wilson said.

He now gets a day off before facing a quarter-final match on Thursday.

The women's pairs were also undefeated, winning their two matches against Niue and Malta.

After the win over Malta, Karen Murphy said she and teammate Kelsey Cottrell felt the Maltese team - some of whom are from Queensland - had some home support.

"We knew they were going to come and play well, those girls. There was a bit of home crowd support for them too," Murphy said.

"That's probably the way we expected them to play, to be honest. So, we weren't surprised in any way.

"They are a good little team. It's good to win those games, when you've got to scramble to win it and find a way to win, and we managed to do that."

Australia will also play off for gold in the mixed pairs B2/B3 para lawn bowls event on Wednesday after a 14-8 semi-final win over Scotland.

Bowlers Lyn Seymour and Jake Fehlberg, assisted by their directors Bob Seymour and Grant Fehlberg, will meet South Africa in the final, who snuck past Wales 11-9 in a thrilling semi.

Elsewhere, Australia's women's triples beat India and Canada in their two matches.