Silver lining for McEvoy after 50m bronze

A bronze medal provided a silver lining for Australia's sprint king Cameron McEvoy at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games pool on Tuesday night.

The fastest man in a textile suit believes he has taken the first step toward regaining his mojo ahead of Tokyo 2020 by claiming 50m freestyle bronze.

England's Ben Proud clocked 21.35 seconds to clinch gold ahead of South Africa's Bradley Tandy (21.81) with McEvoy (21.92) completing the podium - much to his relief.

Former world titles silver medallist McEvoy said he would emerge from what looked like a horror Games campaign mentally stronger thanks to his podium finish.

"It's not as if I am standing here in panic mode and wondering what the hell is wrong," he said.

"I have a good idea of what to do now and how to progress forward.

"The way I have been able to figure a few things out this week gets me excited and I don't think it will take long to turn it all around."

The 23-year-old looked so out of sorts at the Gold Coast that Australian head coach Jacco Verhaeren claimed McEvoy would have to "go back to the drawing board" to get his groove back before Tokyo.

After failing to even qualify for the 200m freestyle at the Games, McEvoy struggled on the Gold Coast by battling in his leg in Australia's 4x100m freestyle gold medal win and was fourth in the 100m final.

But McEvoy believed progress had been made as he proudly clutched his bronze.

"I am so proud of the way I was able to turn my racing around," McEvoy said.

"I do feel like I have gone up multiple levels in (mental) strength this week and tonight solidified that.

"The ability for me to step up and back myself after how I have been feeling this week really gives me confidence."