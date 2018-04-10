Australian McLoughlin wins 1500 freestyle

Australia's Jack McLoughlin has won the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games.

McLoughlin's teammate Mack Horton took the bronze medal in Tuesday night's final with Welshman Daniel Jervis claiming silver.

McLoughlin's gold, won in 14 minutes 47.09 seconds, adds to his 400m freestyle silver medal earlier at the Gold Coast Games.

In Tuesday night's medal race, the 23-year-old from Brisbane made his decisive move with 500m to go, burning off Horton who had to that stage kept pace.

But Jervis ensured McLoughlin couldn't cruise to victory by upping his pace in the final 200m and challenging the Australian, who held on to win by three-and-a-half seconds.

He said advice from coaching great Laurie Lawrence had

"He said the 1500 is all mental and just said when you are hurting, you just have to tighten the screws even more. It is a real test of willpower," McLoughlin told the Seven Network.

Horton, who started in lane four and was the race favourite, paid tribute to his teammate.

"Jack is probably one of the hardest working guys," he said. "I'm happy for him to get the win. I thought if anyone beated me, I wanted it to be ... Jack."