MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's diamond miner Alrosa <ALRS.MM> said on Tuesday that its sales of rough and polished diamonds totaled $559.5 million in March.

"There was a slight seasonal cooling off in demand in March," Alrosa Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov said, according to a company statement.

Alrosa's total diamond sales in the first quarter 2018 amounted to $1.606 billion, the company said.

