Moscow Exchange plans to offer access to global stocks in the third quarter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange plans to open access to most liquid global shares in the third quarter, for which it will extend evening trading hours, the exchange's CEO Alexander Afanasiev said on Tuesday.

Afanasiev told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Exchange annual forum that the bourse's plan to open access to foreign stocks was not connected with sanctions against Russia.

Reuters reported last week that the Moscow Stock Exchange was discussing giving brokers by the end of this year remote access to shares in 50 Western companies trading on other exchanges.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)