Back to school for Titmus after Games

When Ariarne Titmus returns to high school next week she won't have to tell her friends what she did on her break.

Most Australians already know after the 17-year-old capped a memorable Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast by claiming a stunning 400m freestyle win.

She clocked four minutes, 00.93 seconds - a new Games record and sixth fastest of all-time - to finish almost five seconds ahead of England's Holly Hibbott.

Her third gold of the meet marked the first time an Australian woman had won a Commonwealth 400m title since Susie O'Neill in 1998.

And remarkably it was the first time an Australian woman had completed the Commonwealth 400m-800m double since Tracey Wickham in 1982.

The down-to-earth Brisbane-based Titmus has taken no notice of the stir she has caused on the Gold Coast and insisted life would return to normal once her remarkable Games campaign is over - whether she likes it or not.

"I am sad I have to go back to school after this," she said.

"I am still a normal person. I don't really listen to the media, and most of the things they say are nice anyway, for now.

"My expectations are harder. Extra pressure from outside doesn't make a difference."

Her coach Dean Boxall may need a little more time to return to normality.

"We had a bet before the final. If I won the race he had to get his hair in braids, if I break four minutes he had to shave his head," Titmus laughed.

"It still stands until when I do it - hopefully soon."

In the meantime Titmus will try to get her head around what she achieved just three years after her family uprooted from Tasmania and moved to Brisbane to further her swimming career.

As well as the 400-800 double, she anchored Australia's winning 4x200m freestyle relay team and collected 200m freestyle silver.

"I didn't ever expect I would be in this position being Commonwealth champion," Titmus said.

Titmus sounded her Games intentions when she became the first woman in 14 years to complete the 200m-400m-800m freestyle treble at the selection trials.