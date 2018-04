Boao, CHINA (Reuters) - China Baowu Steel Group President Chen Derong said on Tuesday that tariffs imposed by the United States will have a limited impact on China's steel exports.

The executive of Baowu Steel, China's top steel maker, made the remarks at the Chinese Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

