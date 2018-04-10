Russia to propose own U.N. resolution on Syria's Douma

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia would submit a resolution to the United Nations Security Council proposing that international inspectors visit the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, a suburb of the Syrian capital.

Lavrov said the resolution would propose sending inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate the alleged attack carried out on Saturday.



(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)