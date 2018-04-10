Aussie Larkin wins men's 200IM gold

Australia's Mitch Larkin has won the gold medal in the men's 200m individual medley at the Commonwealth Games.

Larkin's Australian teammate Clyde Lewis took the bronze in Tuesday night's final.

Larkin now has four gold medals at the Gold Coast Games, after becoming the first swimmer to win all three backstroke finals - the 50m, 100m and 200m - at a single Games.

In Tuesday night's medal race, the 24-year-old led at the halfway stage after his favoured backstroke leg.

But he was second at the final turn before producing a powerful final freestyle leg to win.