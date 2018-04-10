News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Woman suffers horrific injuries after minor bingle leads to 'road rage attack'

Oil major Total and Aramco sign $5 billion deal to build Jubail petrochemical complex

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total <TOTF.PA> on Tuesday signed a $5 billion deal with Saudi Aramco to build a giant petrochemical complex at their 440,000 barrels-per-day Jubail Satorp refinery.

Oil major Total and Aramco sign $5 billion deal to build Jubail petrochemical complex

Oil major Total and Aramco sign $5 billion deal to build Jubail petrochemical complex

Saudi Aramco holds a 62.5 percent stake in the refinery, while Total holds the other 37.5 percent. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the sidelines of a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris.

"The project will represent an investment of around $5 billion. The two partners are planning to start the front-end engineering and design in the third quarter of 2018," Total said in a statement.

Total added that 8,000 jobs would be created by the deal.

The complex will comprise a mixed-feed steam cracker with a capacity of 1.5 million tons per year of ethylene and related high-added-value petrochemical units, the statement said.

The cracker will feed other petrochemical and specialty chemical plants representing an overall amount of $4 billion investment by third party investors, it said, taking the total investment to $9 billion.

"This project illustrates our strategy of maximizing the integration of our large refining and petrochemical platforms and of expanding our petrochemical operations from low-cost feedstock, to take advantage of the fast growing Asian polymer market," said Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.



(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Back To Top