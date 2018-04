Australian Emily Seebohm has won the gold medal in the women's 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.

Seebohm's teammate Holly Barratt finished fourth in Tuesday night's final at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Seebohm's gold adds to her 100m backstroke silver and 50m backstroke bronze at the Gold Coast Games.

The Australian clocked 27.78 seconds to win from Canada's Kyle Masse, with Wales' Georgia Davies third.