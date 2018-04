BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Russia and Iran had not yet met their responsibilities regarding Syria and that pressure on Russia must be maintained.

Maas also said it was unacceptable that no one be called to account for a suspected weapons attack in Syria which he described as an abhorrent crime.



