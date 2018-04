MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday there was no threat of the standoff in Syria resulting in a military clash between Russia and the United States, TASS news agency reported.

Russia sees no threat of U.S.-Russia armed clash in Syria: report

Bogdanov was quoted as saying by the agency that there were "working contacts" between Russia and U.S. officials over Syria, and that he believed common sense would prevail.



(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams)