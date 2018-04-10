Aussies in Action on April 11

Australians in action on Wednesday, April 11:
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
19:00 - Naa Anang: women's long jump qualifying round group A.
19:00 - Lauren Wells, Brooke Stratton: women's long jump qualifying round group B.
19:15 - Kathryn Mitchell, Kelsey-Lee Roberts: women's javelin throw final,
19:45 - Victoria Mitchell, Genevieve LaCaze: women's 3000m steeplechase final.
20:05 - Brandon Starc: men's high jump final.
20:10 - Maddie Coates: women's 200m semi-final 1.
20:18 - Riley Day: women's 200m semi-final 2.
20:26 - Larissa Pasternatsky: women's 200m semi-final 3.
20:32 - Henry Frayne, Chris Mitrevski, Fabrice Lapierre: men's long jump final.
20:36 - Cameron Crombie, Marty Jackson, Jayden Sawyer: men's F38 shot put final.
20:58 - Alex Hartmann: men's 200m semi-final 2.
21:22 - Brianna Coop, Isis Holt, Carly Salmon: women's T35 100m final.
21:45 - Anneliese Rubie: women's 400m final.
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
10:45 - Anthony Joe: men's singles round of 32.
11:20 - Australia (Renuga Veeran, Leanne Choo) v Singapore: women's doubles round of 32.
13:05 - Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen: women's singles round of 32.
20:00 - Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Jamaica: mixed doubles round of 32.
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
16:00 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v England: men's semi-final.
20:30 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Vanuatu: women's semi-final.
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
12:32 - Anja Stridsman: women's 60kg quarter-final.
19:17 - Kaye Scott: women's 69kg semi-final (bronze awarded to match loser).
20:17 - Harry Garside: men's 60kg quarter-final 3.
21:02 - Clay Waterman: men's 81kg quarter-final 2.
Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
10:07 - James Connor, Kurtis Mathews, Matthew Carter: men's 1m springboard preliminary (final at 19:07).
12:07 - Anabelle Smith/Maddi Keeney, Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan: women's synchronised 3m springboard final.
21:29 - Melissa Wu/Teju Williamson, Annarose Keating/Brittany O'Brien: women's synchronised 10m platform final.
Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
17:00 - Australia: team final (for medals) and individual qualification.
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
16:30 - Men's Australia v New Zealand pool A: preliminary.
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
09:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Papua New Guinea: women's pairs section D, round 4, match 2.
12:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v England: women's pairs section D, round 5, match 1.
16:00 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Fiji: women's triples section section A, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 19:00).
16:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v India: men's fours section B, round 3, match 1.
16:01 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v South Africa: open B6/B7/B8 triples semi-final A.
19:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Norfolk Island: men's fours section B, round 4, match 1.
19:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Scotland: mixed B2/B3 pairs gold medal match.
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
21:02 - Australia v Jamaica pool A: preliminaries.
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
09:00 - Daniel Repacholi, Bruce Quick: men's 50m pistol qualification (final at 12:00).
09:00 - James Willett: men's double trap qualification (final at 15:45).
10:00 - Ben Emms, Jim Bailey: open Queen's Prize individual finals day 1 of 3.
10:30 - Gaye Shale, Emma Cox: women's double trap final.
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
11:00 - Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v New Zealand: women's doubles pool A.
12:30 - Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Jamaica: men's doubles pool E.
13:15 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Pakistan: mixed doubles pool D.
18:00 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago: mixed doubles pool F.
18:00 - Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v Malaysia: women's doubles pool A.
19:30 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Guyana: women's doubles pool D.
20:15 - Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago: men's doubles pool A.
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
09:30 - Australia (David Powell, Miao Miao) v Uganda: mixed doubles round of 64.
10:40 - Melissa Tapper v Felicity Pickard (England): women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 3.
10:40 - Andrea McDonnell v Stephanie Chan (Canada): women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 2.
11:15 - Barak Mizrachi v Temitope Ogunsanya (Nigeria): men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game
12:25 - Australia (David Powell, Kane Townsend) v Singapore: men's doubles round of 32.
13:00 - Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Barbados: men's doubles round of 32.
13:35 - Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v TBD: mixed doubles round of 32.
16:30 - Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v Guyana: mixed doubles round of 32.
16:30 - Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v TBD: mixed doubles round of 32.
17:15 - Xin Yan v TBD: men's singles round of 64.
17:15 - Heming Hu v TBD: men's singles round of 64.
17:15 - David Powell v TBD: men's singles round of 64.
18:00 - Melissa Tapper v TBD: women's singles round of 32.
18:45 - Tracy Feng v TBD: women's singles round of 32.
18:45 - Jian Fang Lay v TBD: women's singles round of 32.
19:30 - TBC Xin Yan, Heming Hu, David Powell: men's singles round of 32.