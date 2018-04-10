News

Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Aussies in Action on April 11

Sarah McPhee
AAP /

Australians in action on Wednesday, April 11:

Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)

19:00 - Naa Anang: women's long jump qualifying round group A.

19:00 - Lauren Wells, Brooke Stratton: women's long jump qualifying round group B.

19:15 - Kathryn Mitchell, Kelsey-Lee Roberts: women's javelin throw final,

19:45 - Victoria Mitchell, Genevieve LaCaze: women's 3000m steeplechase final.

20:05 - Brandon Starc: men's high jump final.

20:10 - Maddie Coates: women's 200m semi-final 1.

20:18 - Riley Day: women's 200m semi-final 2.

20:26 - Larissa Pasternatsky: women's 200m semi-final 3.

20:32 - Henry Frayne, Chris Mitrevski, Fabrice Lapierre: men's long jump final.

20:36 - Cameron Crombie, Marty Jackson, Jayden Sawyer: men's F38 shot put final.

20:58 - Alex Hartmann: men's 200m semi-final 2.

21:22 - Brianna Coop, Isis Holt, Carly Salmon: women's T35 100m final.

21:45 - Anneliese Rubie: women's 400m final.

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

10:45 - Anthony Joe: men's singles round of 32.

11:20 - Australia (Renuga Veeran, Leanne Choo) v Singapore: women's doubles round of 32.

13:05 - Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen: women's singles round of 32.

20:00 - Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Jamaica: mixed doubles round of 32.

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

16:00 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v England: men's semi-final.

20:30 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Vanuatu: women's semi-final.

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

12:32 - Anja Stridsman: women's 60kg quarter-final.

19:17 - Kaye Scott: women's 69kg semi-final (bronze awarded to match loser).

20:17 - Harry Garside: men's 60kg quarter-final 3.

21:02 - Clay Waterman: men's 81kg quarter-final 2.

Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

10:07 - James Connor, Kurtis Mathews, Matthew Carter: men's 1m springboard preliminary (final at 19:07).

12:07 - Anabelle Smith/Maddi Keeney, Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan: women's synchronised 3m springboard final.

21:29 - Melissa Wu/Teju Williamson, Annarose Keating/Brittany O'Brien: women's synchronised 10m platform final.

Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

17:00 - Australia: team final (for medals) and individual qualification.

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

16:30 - Men's Australia v New Zealand pool A: preliminary.

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

09:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Papua New Guinea: women's pairs section D, round 4, match 2.

12:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v England: women's pairs section D, round 5, match 1.

16:00 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Fiji: women's triples section section A, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 19:00).

16:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v India: men's fours section B, round 3, match 1.

16:01 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v South Africa: open B6/B7/B8 triples semi-final A.

19:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Norfolk Island: men's fours section B, round 4, match 1.

19:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Scotland: mixed B2/B3 pairs gold medal match.

Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

21:02 - Australia v Jamaica pool A: preliminaries.

Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)

09:00 - Daniel Repacholi, Bruce Quick: men's 50m pistol qualification (final at 12:00).

09:00 - James Willett: men's double trap qualification (final at 15:45).

10:00 - Ben Emms, Jim Bailey: open Queen's Prize individual finals day 1 of 3.

10:30 - Gaye Shale, Emma Cox: women's double trap final.

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

11:00 - Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v New Zealand: women's doubles pool A.

12:30 - Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Jamaica: men's doubles pool E.

13:15 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Pakistan: mixed doubles pool D.

18:00 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago: mixed doubles pool F.

18:00 - Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v Malaysia: women's doubles pool A.

19:30 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Guyana: women's doubles pool D.

20:15 - Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago: men's doubles pool A.

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

09:30 - Australia (David Powell, Miao Miao) v Uganda: mixed doubles round of 64.

10:40 - Melissa Tapper v Felicity Pickard (England): women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 3.

10:40 - Andrea McDonnell v Stephanie Chan (Canada): women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 2.

11:15 - Barak Mizrachi v Temitope Ogunsanya (Nigeria): men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game

12:25 - Australia (David Powell, Kane Townsend) v Singapore: men's doubles round of 32.

13:00 - Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Barbados: men's doubles round of 32.

13:35 - Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v TBD: mixed doubles round of 32.

16:30 - Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v Guyana: mixed doubles round of 32.

16:30 - Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v TBD: mixed doubles round of 32.

17:15 - Xin Yan v TBD: men's singles round of 64.

17:15 - Heming Hu v TBD: men's singles round of 64.

17:15 - David Powell v TBD: men's singles round of 64.

18:00 - Melissa Tapper v TBD: women's singles round of 32.

18:45 - Tracy Feng v TBD: women's singles round of 32.

18:45 - Jian Fang Lay v TBD: women's singles round of 32.

19:30 - TBC Xin Yan, Heming Hu, David Powell: men's singles round of 32.

