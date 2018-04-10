'Life's about challenges' - Kiwi rowing great wins cycling bronze

Gold Coast, Australia, April 10, 2018 (AFP) - - A New Zealand athlete who won two Olympic gold medals in a glittering rowing career grabbed Commonwealth Games bronze in cycling on Tuesday, less than two years after switching sports.

Hamish Bond, who formed one of the great rowing partnerships with Eric Murray, was just over two seconds off the silver medal in the time trial -- but was still kicking himself for not going faster.

"Now I look back at all the margins and think, 'What if?', but from now I just reassess what more I can do and where to next," he said.

"I'm pleased with my execution. There are still things I could improve on. I'll discuss this with the people who have helped me along the way," he added.

Despite his slight frustration, it remained a phenomenal achievement for Bond, 32, who has already won the highest accolades rowing has to offer.

Bond and Murray won Olympic gold in the coxless pairs in London 2012 and Rio 2016, and from 2009 to 2013 they went five years unbeaten.

"Life's about taking on challenges. You don't know what you've got until you get out there," said Bond, when asked about his decision to take up cycling.

"I think I'm in a pretty good place but there's always things you can do better."

Australia's Cameron Meyer took gold and silver went to English rider Harry Tanfield, whose brother Charlie won pursuit gold and silver during the track cycling competition.

The Tanfields have emerged from the amateur ranks after self-funding their rise in the sport, and Harry, 23, only applied to take part in the Commonwealth Games in January, according to reports.

