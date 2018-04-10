Dragons making me a better player: Hunt

Queensland State of Origin hopeful Ben Hunt believes his move to St George-Illawarra has made him a more complete player after guiding the Dragons to their undefeated start.

Hunt's immediate influence on the Dragons has easily made him one of the best buys of the NRL season.

Captain Gareth Widdop has grown another leg with Hunt alongside him, while the Dragons' attacking capabilities have virtually doubled with Hunt providing a true alternative option.

Largely forgotten among the myriad of high-profile off-season signings that followed his across the league, Hunt has taken the Dragons to the best attacking record in the competition following their 5-0 start.

But the 28-year-old believes the improvements haven't just been one way, insisting the Dragons' structure has made him a better player than the one who left Brisbane last year.

"I think I've taken a fair while to get to where I am in my career and working on all the little things when I've needed to," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"And coming here I feel like the team dynamic we've got with Gaz and the forwards, I can just play my game now and just worry about what I need to do.

"I think it's completed the way I play my footy."

Hunt played halfback for Queensland in last year's series-winning decider, but Maroons coach Kevin Walters confirmed Cameron Munster and Michael Morgan were the frontrunners to replace Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk as first-choice playmakers this year.

However Hunt could hardly have done more to impress Walters over the opening month of the season.

The ex-Bronco has set up seven tries and four linebreaks for the Dragons, as well as scoring one four-pointer of his own.

"I feel like I have to be in the area," Hunt said.

"There are a few halfbacks going around at the moment who are playing some really good footy, so I just have to leave that up to Kevvie and the selectors."