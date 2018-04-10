Comm Games boss welcomes Perth interest

Australia hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2018 should be no barrier to Perth's interest in launching a bid for the 2026 Games.

The West Australian government has commissioned an audit to determine what infrastructure upgrades would be needed to stage the Games in the city.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has announced it will confirm the 2026, and potentially 2030, host city in September next year.

Rivals for Perth are believed to include Edmonton in Canada, Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur and New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said Australia hosting the event in 2018 doesn't preclude it from being able to host eight years later.

"We have to see what we get. We're at a point I wouldn't want to endorse any particular location yet ... if we've got interest from the great sporting nation of Australia to host a future Games, we're going to take that seriously," Grevemberg said.

"The results again speak for themselves, Australia hosts great events."

Perth is one of five Australian cities to have hosted the Games, with the 1962 event being held there.

Another stumbling block to West Australia's ambitions is Adelaide's intention to bid for the 2030 Games, with the CGF unlikely to back both Australian bids.