Vienna cracks down on Airbnb with new bill

Apartment owners in Vienna will find it harder to earn money on short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb under a new bill drafted by the city's government.

Owners in the Austrian capital will be banned from offering multiple apartments, a measure that targets hosts who are running commercial enterprises, the government announced.

Renting out one's own living space will remain legal.

According to a study by the Vienna Technical University, 2000 apartments in Vienna were permanently listed on the platform last year.

The researchers defined "permanently listed" as rented out for more than 60 days per year, and on offer for more than 120 days per year.

Critics have said the rising number of Airbnb offerings has reduced housing space in the city.

In total, some 8,600 rooms and apartments were listed on Airbnb in Vienna last year.

About 40 per cent of them are owned by commercial hosts who list more than one apartment, according to the university researchers.

In January, Amsterdam announced plans to further tighten regulations on renting through platforms such as Airbnb.