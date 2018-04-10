England pushes for beach volleyball in '22

England's beach volleyballers say they'll put their case forward for the sport's inclusion in the 2022 Commonwealth Games the best they can with their actions on the sand.

But it is a big possibility the sport, which is making its Games debut on the Gold Coast, may not be on the program in four years in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games Federation has 10 compulsory sports which must be included in the Games and another 20 optional sports from which the host city can choose to round out its program.

Beach volleyball is on the optional list and there is much talk it will be dumped in 2022 due to Birmingham not being exactly surrounded by beaches.

That didn't stop London Olympic organisers in 2012, who held beach volleyball at Horse Guarde's Parade.

But English beach volleyballer Victoria Palmer says she hopes the sport is retained over others on the optional list like cricket, ten pin bowling and archery.

"We'd love it to be in Birmingham ... we need to make sure we keep putting our case forward to show that it is going to be a worthwhile thing to have," Palmer said.

"There's European Tour, there's World Tour (coming up), there's a lot more tournaments where we can push it forward and change their minds from there."

Birmingham organisers say no decisions have been made yet but acknowledge the sport's uphill fight.

"The CGF determines which sports are core and which are optional and Birmingham has selected its optional sports based on thorough due diligence, coming up with a package that is viable and best meets the city's vision for the Games," a spokesman said.

"We cannot include all optional sports while complying with athlete numbers so some tough choices have to be made."