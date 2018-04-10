Coote back to start for NRL Cowboys

North Queensland coach Paul Green says Lachlan Coote has done enough to reclaim the Cowboys' No.1 jersey for Saturday's vital NRL match against Canterbury.

The 2015 premiership winner hasn't played a first-grade game this season after struggling with a hamstring injury.

But after two games in the Queensland Cup with the Mackay Cutters, Green said the 28-year-old was more than ready to reclaim his fullback role in the NRL.

"Like all players would be, he was a little bit disappointed to be playing Q-Cup but it was done for a reason and hopefully we've ticked that box," Green said on Tuesday.

"Mentally he's feeling confident in that hamstring and it won't be an issue.

"His experience and his positional play will be handy for us and probably just his talk will help overall."

Coote replaces Ben Hampton at fullback, but the former Melbourne player has retained his spot in the starting team.

Hampton moves to the centres and Green believes he can be just as effective in the No.4 jumper.

"We're trying to build some confidence in our game and having the more experienced players out there will help with that," Green said.

"He certainly brings plenty of energy and he's quick. We just need to make sure Benny does bring that energy."