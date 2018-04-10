Garfoot claims gold on home roads

Gold Coast cyclist Katrin Garfoot has won gold in the Commonwealth Games women's road time trial, completing an Australian double at the Currumbin course.

The 32-year-old was last out of the gates but quickest through the 25.5km course, following compatriot Cameron Meyer's gold in the men's event earlier on Tuesday.

The lone Australian in the field stopped the clock at 35 minutes 08.09 seconds, beating New Zealand's defending Commonwealth champion Linda Villumsen by 54.92 seconds.

England's Hayley Simmonds took bronze while Scottish track star Katie Archibald showed her class to finish fourth.

It was a sweet result for Garfoot, the former school teacher opting against another season in Europe to spend more time with her family and train on home soil.

She had targeted gold at the Games, having won bronze in Glasgow four years ago and more bronze in the 2016 and 2017 world championships in the event.

Her familiarity with the course and its wickedly steep sections was there to see, the German-born talent carving out Australia's 12th cycling gold of the Games.

Garfoot will return with Australia's women's road team to the southern Gold Coast circuit on Saturday with a strong of a second gold.