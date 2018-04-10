Surf champ Florence primed to bounce back

Hawaiian John John Florence hopes the lessons learned from his early-season flops will help propel him to a third straight surfing world title.

Florence is languishing in 26th place in the world surf league rankings after the opening two events of the year.

He finished 25th at the Quicksilver Pro on the Gold Coast, and 13th at Bells Beach.

It's in stark contrast to last year, when Florence started his season with one win and two third-place finishes on the way to winning his second consecutive title.

Florence has the chance to turn around his fortunes at the Margaret River Pro, which begins on Wednesday.

The world title is decided by adding up each surfer's best nine results from the 11 main tour events, meaning the two worst results are written off.

Florence's two early bad results means he now has little wiggle room to falter again, but he isn't worrying one bit.

"Sometimes you have bad events, so you take away what you can from it and leave it behind, and move on to the next one," Florence said.

"I almost like it better having it happen early in the year, because you have so much time to make a comeback, rather than being at the end of the year and then needing a big result and then making a mistake that you could have learned from earlier.

"That's what I think of it - just learning from these mistakes.

"It could have happened at a more serious time. Instead, they've happened at a time when it's not too much of a problem."

Florence is the defending champion at the Margaret River Pro, leaving him with many fond memories of the Western Australia event.

"Last year was so much fun. We had some really good waves. It was pumping the whole time," he said.

"Margaret River has just kind of got that raw ocean feel to it. It's got so many different types of waves."

Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater has pulled out of the Margaret River Pro because of a nagging foot injury.

Australia's three-time world champion Mick Fanning also won't be there after retiring following his runner-up finish at Bells Beach.

Australian Julian Wilson and Brazil's Italo Ferreira lead the world title race after two events, with New South Welshman Owen Wright in equal fourth.