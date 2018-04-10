Ex-para track athlete now gun powerlifter

Kelly Cartwright knows what it's like to be at the top of the world and then have to start again at the bottom.

She did it as a sports-loving 15-year-old when a rare form of cancer prompted the agonising decision to have her leg amputated above the knee.

She did it when she learnt to run and jump on her prosthesis and broke world records on the way to winning athletics gold and silver medals at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Now, nearly six years after permanent ankle damage forced a premature end to her sprinting and long-jump career, the 28-year-old is back to square one with a new pursuit on the Gold Coast.

And Cartwright couldn't be happier with her Commonwealth Games para-powerlifting debut, which is hardly surprising given her three lifts produced two personal bests and a world championships qualifier just eight months after picking up the gruelling bench-press discipline.

It's another triumph added to an already-decorated sporting story, but she admits there is still much to learn.

"I was nervous being out there but I'm more nervous about people expecting things," Cartwright said.

"I was number one in my class and won a gold medal. It's not easy to swap over sports ... I've come over to a very difficult, technical sport.

"It's going to take many years so I have to get that ego out of my head and realise I started somewhere in athletics and have to start somewhere with this."

Cartwright started lifting while in the gym rehabilitating her ankle after post-London surgery.

On the realisation it wasn't getting better - some days she couldn't put her foot on the ground - she starting bench pressing and was suddenly pushing competitive enough weights for a quickfire Games qualifier.

In Tuesday's lightweight division the tiny 47kg Cartwright lifted a top of 64kg to place seventh behind much bigger and more experienced rivals including Nigerian gold medallist Esther Oyema, whose winning lift of 131kg smashed her own world record by 5kg.

"We're going to go home now and work on the things I should have been doing before I came here," said Cartwright, whose fiance Ryan and two-year-old son Max came to watch.

"I want do double bodyweight, that's my aim, whether it's at Tokyo or the next Comm Games."