Eagle surprised by Nic Nat's strong return

West Coast forward Mark LeCras says even he's been surprised by Nic Naitanui's dominant return to AFL ranks, and he's looking forward to sharing a special milestone with the star ruckman this weekend.

Naitanui spent more than 18 months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury but has made a barnstorming return across the opening three rounds.

The 27-year-old has averaged 35 hit-outs and four clearances per game since his return, playing a crucial role in West Coast's 2-1 start to the season.

Naitanui has also laid a series of inspiring tackles that have kept opposition players on edge.

Saturday night's clash with Gold Coast at Optus Stadium will be a special moment for Naitanui and LeCras.

Naitanui will notch his 150-game milestone, while LeCras will be playing his 200th game.

LeCras said he had been pleasantly surprised by Naitanui's strong return.

"Yeah I have actually. He's been really good," LeCras said.

"You just notice him so much when you're playing. And for the mindset of the team, he's huge.

"Being able to get first hands on the footy allows us to get on the front foot. He's a pretty special player."

LeCras battled a hip complaint for most of last season and there were strong external calls for him to retire because of his fluctuating form.

But the 31-year-old has bounced back strongly this season, booting eight goals and laying 16 tackles across the opening three rounds to help lead a youthful attack.

LeCras is happy that his 200-game milestone coincides with Naitanui's 150th.

"I mean, 150 games is probably the biggest milestone you can have at a footy club, because it means life membership," LeCras said.

"Personally it means a fair bit being able to share it with him, because we're pretty close mates.

"Knowing what he's been through - it's been a lot of hard work over the last two years to get back playing footy. He's in good form, and he's an important cog in our team."

West Coast's dramatic 15-point win over Geelong came at a cost, with livewire goalsneak Liam Ryan set to miss an extended period with an ankle injury.

Ryan badly damaged his right ankle while kicking his third goal late in the game.