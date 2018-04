BOAO, China (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday China's response to U.S. tariffs has been careful, but both sides should avoid further escalation of tension.

Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in China, Lee said the consequences for the world could be catastrophic if trade tensions between China and the United States increased.



(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)