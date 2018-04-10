Trainer eyes off maiden victory at Sandown

Training newcomer Julius Sandhu knows the joy of being a winner.

As an owner Sandhu, along with a group of friends, tasted success with Princeton Spirit when the gelding won his first three starts.

Now Sandhu is preparing Princeton Spirit who will have his second start for the Cranbourne trainer when he runs in the Spicer Thoroughbreds Handicap (1200m) at Sandown on Wednesday.

Sandhu travelled widely before eventually landing a position with fellow Cranbourne trainer Mick Kent who prepared Princeton Spirit for his first three wins.

"My experience with horses goes back over 20 years," Sandhu said.

"I used to work in Dubai before coming to Australia in 1996 but I got out of the industry for a while.

"I got back into it and worked with Mick Kent for around 18 months before I took my licence out last September and I've now got five horses in work."

Sandhu has his stables alongside those of Kent and uses the trainer as a sounding board.

As he says, you never stop learning in racing.

Since taking out his licence in December, Sandhu has only had one other horse to the races, Kalleske, who has been placed three times from four starts for him.

Princeton Spirit was fourth when he resumed for Sandhu over 1200m at Moonee Valley on March 23.

"I left a bit of juice in the tank first-up," Sandhu said.

"I left him a bit soft and wanted to get some natural progression into his next start and I think he ran well under the circumstances.

"I think he's improved tremendously from the run and I was pleased with what he did on the day."

Princeton Spirit will be ridden by Kent's apprentice Ethan Brown with Sandhu to take advantage of his 2kg claim.

Sandhu has seen the progression Brown has made in his riding.

"Ethan's been with Mick from the time I joined Mick's stable and I've watched him grow in stature," Sandhu said.

"He's riding with a lot of confidence and I couldn't be happier having him on board."