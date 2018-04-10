News

England wins Queen's Prize pairs again

Vince Rugari
AAP /

Former Brisbane-based doctor Parag Patel and English teammate David Luckman have gone back-to-back in the Queen's Prize fullbore rifle pairs at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold medal winners at Glasgow 2014, the duo reigned supreme again in the long-distance discipline with a score of 584-61 in difficult windy conditions at the Belmont Shooting Complex on Tuesday.

Wales took silver and Scotland claimed bronze, with Australia fifth and Canada - whose team featured the oldest competitor in Games history, 79-year-old Robert Pitcairn - coming eighth.

