Scientists urge NT to ban all fracking

A group of Australia's top scientists have written to the Northern Territory government calling for a permanent ban on fracking.

An independent report handed down last month cleared the way for a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing of gas deposits to be lifted, ruling that any risks associated with the process could be managed.

But the group, which includes the Climate Council's Will Steffen, say the environmental impact would be unacceptable.

"Opening up huge new sources of fossil fuels like shale gas is completely incompatible with Australia's commitments under the Paris Agreement (on climate change)," Professor Steffen said on Tuesday.

The group said any suggestions that extra emissions could be offset were false.

"Most existing reserves of fossil fuels need to remain in the ground, and certainly no new reserves like NT shale gas can be developed if we are to avoid the worst impacts of climate change," Professor Steffen said.

When the independent report was released, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the government would either ban fracking or allow it in highly regulated circumstances.

"We will not put at risk existing fishing, farming, tourism and cattle jobs for the possibility of jobs from fracking," Mr Gunner said.

The NT government imposed a moratorium on fracking in September 2016.

Environmental groups have also called for a permanent ban while business groups and the NT opposition want the on-shore gas deposits to be developed to create jobs and provide a much-needed boost to the Territory economy.