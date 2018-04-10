Injury robs Daley's Games hat-trick hopes

World champion Tom Daley's bid for a third successive Commonwealth Games 10 metres platform title is over after the English diver withdrew with a hip injury.

The 23-year-old, the 2012 Olympic champion, won Commonwealth gold at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

Daley still intends to compete in the men's 10m synchronised event with Dan Goodfellow, who he won Olympic bronze with at Rio 2016.

He had concussion in the last month and pneumonia earlier this year, but the complexity of his individual event dives and the strain on his hips have forced his withdrawal.

"I am truly devastated not to be competing in the individual event," Daley said.

"I have been training so hard for the Commonwealth Games, so this is a real disappointment for me."

Daley concussed himself when a dive went wrong in training earlier this year, which affected his preparation for the Gold Coast Games.

The synchronised event takes place on Friday, with the individual event scheduled to follow on Saturday's final day of diving competition.

Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black are expecting a baby boy in June.