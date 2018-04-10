Nine rivals for Winx in Queen Elizabeth

Champion Winx will have nine rivals when she lines up in the $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes in a bid to extend her winning streak to 25.

Doncaster Mile winner Happy Clapper is the second favourite for Saturday's 2000m-Group One showpiece with runner-up Comin' Through also in the field.

Irish horse Success Days adds an international flavour to the race.

A capacity field of 20 plus one emergency has been declared for the $2 million Sydney Cup (3200m).

The 2016 Melbourne Cup winner Almandin is the favourite and topweight with 57kg.

The staying feature also has an international runner, Japanese horse Prestwick while Who Shot Thebarman, who has finished second twice, will line up in the Cup for the fifth time.