U.S. wants U.N. to vote Tuesday on Syria chemical weapons inquiry: diplomats

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wants the U.N. Security Council to vote on Tuesday on a U.S. draft resolution to establish a new inquiry into who is to blame for using chemical weapons in Syria, diplomats said on Monday.

The United States circulated a revised draft resolution to the 15-member council, which it first put forward on March 1, amid a warning from President Donald Trump that there would be a "big price to pay" for a suspected deadly poison gas attack on a rebel-held Syrian town on Saturday.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)

