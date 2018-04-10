Trump promises forceful response to chemical arms attack in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and U.S. military officials were reviewing a U.S. response to the chemical weapons attack in Syria over the weekend and promised a forceful decision as early as Monday night.

Speaking to reporters at the start of the meeting, Trump said the United States had a lot of options militarily on Syria and expected to make a decision on Monday night or shortly thereafter.





