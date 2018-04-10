Trump lawyer under investigation for campaign finance violations: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is under investigation for campaign finance violations and bank fraud, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Cohen's offices and home on Monday, in a search that was partly a referral by the office of the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who is tasked with investigating alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. election.



