Games athletes warned as boxer banned

Commonwealth Games athletes have been put on notice after a Northern Ireland boxer was arrested for fighting with bouncers outside a Surfers Paradise nightclub.

Sean McComb, 25, has been fined $756 and banned from the Gold Coast's nightclub districts after the incident outside Sin City about 2.30am on Tuesday.

McComb had been ejected before trying to re-enter the club and got into a fight with security staff.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested the Belfast-based fighter. No-one was injured in the scuffle.

McComb's night out came after he was beaten by England's Luke McCormack in the men's 64kg category of the Games' boxing competition on Sunday.

A Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council spokesman told AAP the boxing team captain was on a night out with friends when the incident occurred.

The spokesman said no other members of the Northern Ireland team were with McComb.

"Mr McComb has not yet returned to the Athlete's Village. Team management will speak with Mr McComb at the earliest opportunity," the council said in a statement.

The incident has prompted a warning from Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg about behaviour expectations as hundreds of athletes - including swimmers - finish their programs.

"People relax and blow off steam in different ways but I think the conduct we expect is it's always done in a respectful and responsible manner," Mr Grevemberg said.

"We would expect that not just of athletes but officials, coaches, administrators and media, you name it, we expect good behaviour."