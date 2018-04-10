Klopp warns Liverpool ahead of ECL tie

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp maintains it is still only half-time in their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City - and that should be warning enough for his players.

The greatest moment in the club's recent history came when they trailed AC Milan by the same 3-0 scoreline in the 2005 final in Istanbul and no-one needs reminding of how that turned out.

But the last time they led a European match by three goals at half-time was November's group tie against Sevilla when they conceded three in a crazy 45 minutes to draw.

Should City find a way to reproduce that in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, there will be all manner of panic within the red ranks, even if Klopp insists they would still be capable of seeing out the game.

But he will not use the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan experience as a motivational tool.

"You don't need to remind them of a specific game," he said.

"I cannot tell the boys: 'Boys! Score early!' Well, I can but I am not sure that it really helps.

"We have to think about football: what we have to do, where we have to do it. That's what I am talking about in terms of not needing examples.

"The boys knew after the (first) game this is half-time. We are in the lead, nothing else."

Key defender Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have the "complete manager" in Klopp, whom he says is so much more than a touchline cheerleader.

The German again goes head-to-head with arguably the greatest coach of his generation in Pep Guardiola, against whom he has a better record than anyone else, having won seven of their 13 encounters.

But while the Manchester City boss is quite rightly hailed as a footballing genius, the praise for Klopp can be less forthcoming, with the assumption being the brand of football he plays is less complex, while his over-the-top technical-area antics often detract from a more rounded assessment of his tactics.

Van Dijk, who has only worked with the 50-year-old for just over three months, says there is plenty more the public do not see.

"He is the complete manager. He is a fantastic team manager, player manager as well, and everyone is working hard together," said the Holland captain.

"You don't see all the hard work we put in behind the scenes. He has shown already that he is an outstanding manager."

Klopp's tactical nous will come under scrutiny on Tuesday as his side take a 3-0 lead into their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

"They need to come at us, but we want to play our game. That is the only thing for us," said van Dijk.

"We cannot go there and think we are going to defend. We have to play our game."