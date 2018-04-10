Call to parents to update childcare detail

Do you use childcare?

Eligible parents are being urged to update their details to receive a new Child Care Subsidy.

Parents with children now in care will not automatically be rolled into the new fee subsidy system starting in July, but the government hopes its new ad campaign will make sure they realise this in time.

The Turnbull government is combining existing subsidies for childcare into a single means- and activity-tested payment.

But parents now need to head to their online Centrelink account via myGov to update their details in order to get the new Child Care Subsidy.

They will need to know the estimated income for themselves and their partner for 2018/19, approximate hours of work, and other relevant details for both parents.

Under the new system, both parents must be working, studying, volunteering, or searching for work for at least eight hours a fortnight to be eligible for the subsidies.

Families with annual incomes under $186,958 will no longer face a cap on the amount of fee rebate the government will pay each year.

For those earning more than this, the annual cap will lift from $7500 to just over $10,000 per child.

In the next fortnight, Centrelink will write to the 1.2 million families currently receiving the Child Care Benefit or Child Care Rebate with instructions on how to update their details to check their eligibility for the new subsidy.

As well, the education department is running an advertising campaign and giving childcare centres brochures, posters, social media posts and news articles to share with parents to alert them to the changes.

A department spokesperson on Tuesday said the government had asked childcare services to encourage families to complete their online assessments.

"Families' response to the call to action is being closely monitored and additional communications activities may be considered, if necessary," a department spokesperson told AAP.

To help families make the transition to the new system, the department will hold webcasts on April 19, May 3 and May 15.

For more information or to register for the webcasts, visit www.education.gov.au/childcare.