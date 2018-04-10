International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes each closed higher as technology stocks jumped and a softer stance by US policymakers on China tariffs powered a rebound from last week's sell-off.

Stocks pared much of their gains late in the session after a report that the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the office of President Donald Trump's lawyer.

Technology and health stocks led the benchmark S&P 500's major sectors. Merck & Co Inc was the biggest boost to the Dow, while gains in Apple shares led the Nasdaq index.

Stocks climbed after Trump's new economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC that the president may be open to forming an international coalition to grapple with trade issues involving China.

Investors will look for further signs of China's stance on trade relations when Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the Boao Forum economic conference on Tuesday.

But stocks began paring gains late in the afternoon, a downward trend that accellerated after a report that the FBI had raided the New York office of Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, upon a referral by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"Even if it ultimately ends up being nothing, the initial reaction is almost always negative in the market," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Investors are looking forward to the start of earnings season to provide a sustained lift to US stocks, with big banks, such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, set to report first-quarter results on Friday.

Analysts expect quarterly profits for S&P 500 companies to rise 18.5 per cent from a year ago, which would be the biggest gain in seven years, according to Thomson Reuters' Institutional Brokers' Estimate System.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 46.34 points, or 0.2 per cent higher, at 23,979.10. the S&P 500 index gained 8.69 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 2,613.16, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 35.23 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 6,950.34.

LONDON: Worries over global trade took a backseat as Britain's top share index advanced on Monday, though stocks with links to Russia fell on further US sanctions.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.15 per cent at 7,194.75 points, buoyed by financials and industrials, while Germany's Dax rose 0.17 per cent, and France's CAC was up 0.1 per cent.

Last week global risk assets were hit by the prospect of a full-blown trade war after the United States and China threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars worth of tariffs.

Those fears eased after US President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday there would be concessions from China.

But US sanctions imposed on Friday on 24 Russian businessmen hit shares in Russia-exposed companies.

Russian steelmaker Evraz was a major loser, down 14 per cent. Miner Glencore fell 3.4 per cent while mid-cap Polymetal was down 18 per cent.

Shares in Jersey-based EN+ Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, dropped 41.9 per cent. Norilsk Nickel, in which Deripaska holds a stake, fell 18 per cent.

"Glencore and the miners will definitely be (down) as a result of the Russian situation. If we see further escalations, we might look to go a little bit more bearish on these particular stocks in these particular sectors," Jasper Reimers, senior analyst at Vertex Capital Group, said.

TOKYO: Asian shares crept higher on Monday as a rally in US stock futures soothed sentiment ahead of a key speech by China's President Xi Jinping.

Also helping market confidence was North Korea saying to the United States for the first time that it was prepared to discuss denuclearisation when their leaders meet.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.91 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.51 per cent and Hong Kong was up 1.29 per cent.

WELLINGTON: On Monday, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.73 per cent, to 8,454.13.